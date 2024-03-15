Coplin Health Systems to host discussion with Therapist David Kozlowski about improving relationships

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Coplin Health Systems will host a discussion with David Kozlowski, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, as he shares important social health tools that individuals can use to improve their relationships.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, in the auditorium at Parkersburg High School. The event is free and open to the public.

Rob Dudley, CEO of Coplin Health Systems, said that Kozlowski’s expertise in teaching people how to manage emotions, boost resilience, and build positive relationships will benefit the health of individuals and families in the community.

“Coplin Health Systems is excited to welcome David to Parkersburg,” Dudley said. “David is driven by the belief that life is all about relationships. He enjoys showing people how nurturing relationships can improve educational outcomes, life expectancy, and the overall quality of life.”

Kozlowski is a licensed mental health professional with 23 years of experience. In addition to conducting presentations and training sessions for schools, communities, and businesses, he helps teenagers and parents navigate social and emotional challenges and develop healthy partnerships.

Kozlowski holds a Master’s in Counseling Psychology from National University in San Diego, California. He operates a private practice that focuses on assisting teenagers. He is the acclaimed host of the “OG Therapy Podcast,” which has garnered millions of downloads, and has a TEDx Talk on parent-teen relationships. Most notably, Kozlowski is the pioneer behind the first Social Health Curriculum at Herriman High School in Utah, where he serves as one of the educators.

For more information about the event, visit coplinhealth.com