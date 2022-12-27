Coplin Health Systems names Dr. Darrin Nichols as Chief Medical Officer

WV Press Release Sharing

ELIZABETH, W.Va – Coplin Health Systems is pleased to announce the promotion of family physician Darrin Nichols, MD, to Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Nichols will lead Coplin Health Systems’ clinical team while continuing to provide medical care to his patients at Wirt County Family Care.

Dr. Darrin Nichols

“I am proud of the work and growth that I have been part of at Coplin Health Systems, and I am excited to be joining the executive leadership team,” Nichols said. “I was drawn into Family Medicine and returning home to practice in Wirt County by a strong sense of community, which continues to motivate me every day. I am committed to establishing and expanding our healthcare services to meet the region’s health and wellness needs.”

Rob Dudley, CEO of Coplin Health Systems, said that during the past two years, Dr. Nichols has established a strong reputation for delivering quality care and being a team player and has earned the respect of his peers.

“Dr. Nichols’ passion for rural health is one of the reasons that we believe he is the ideal candidate to serve as our Chief Medical Officer,” Dudley said. “As we strive to honor our mission of serving the health and wellness needs of our communities, Coplin Health Systems must embrace its role as a medical home for our current patients while expanding our vision for clinical services as community needs shift.”

Dr. Nichols received his M.D. from West Virginia University’s School of Medicine in May 2017. He completed his Family Medicine residency training at Charleston Area Medical Center and graduated in June 2020 after serving as the Chief Resident for the Department of Family Medicine.

Dr. Nichols is a recipient of several distinguished awards, including the American Academy of Family Physicians’ Excellence in Graduate Medical Education Award in 2019 and the Rural Scholar Award presented by the WVU School of Medicine. He was one of only five individuals nationwide to be honored as a Pisacano Scholar through the American Board of Family Medicine’s Pisacano Leadership Foundation in 2016.

Dr. Nichols currently serves as the Secretary for the West Virginia Academy of Family Physicians and sits on the Health Sciences Advisory Committee for the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, where he provides recommendations for rural health initiatives, rural practice retention, and rural graduate medical education. Dr. Nichols is a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at WVU School of Medicine. “I find great joy in teaching medical students, and I am happy to be able to provide an opportunity for them to learn about rural Family Medicine at Coplin Health Systems,” Nichols said. “I love caring for the people in our communities and it is an honor to share that with future physicians.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Nichols, please call Wirt County Family Care at 304-275-3301.

About Coplin Health Systems

Since its establishment in 1978, Wirt County Health Services Association (d.b.a. Coplin Health Systems) has eleven service centers located in Jackson, Wirt and Wood Counties in West Virginia and Meigs County in Ohio. Coplin provides patients with a full range of services for the entire family, including Primary Care, Urgent Care, Pediatric Care, Dental Care, Behavioral Health Care, and Substance Use Disorder Care. Coplin Health Systems is a federally qualified health center and serves every community member, regardless of one’s ability to pay.

Learn more about Coplin Health Systems’ services and programs at www.coplinhealth.com