Contractors Association of West Virginia elects new officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Nathaniel Orders, president, Orders Construction Company, St. Albans, has been elected president of the Contractors Association of West Virginia.

Nathaniel Orders

Orders replaces Michael Gianni, president of The James White Construction Company of Weirton, who will serve on the Board of Directors as immediate past president.

Serving with President Orders as officers of the CAWV for the coming year are:

James Ridgeway , president, March-Westin Company, Inc., Morgantown, senior vice president;

, president, March-Westin Company, Inc., Morgantown, senior vice president; Tim Spradling , president, Benchmark Construction Company, Inc., Hurricane, vice president;

, president, Benchmark Construction Company, Inc., Hurricane, vice president; John P. Boyle II , president, Source Contractors, LLC, Morgantown, treasurer; and

, president, Source Contractors, LLC, Morgantown, treasurer; and James W. Dailey III, president, W. Harley Miller Contractors, Inc., Martinsburg, secretary.

Matt Farley, vice president, Vecellio & Grogan, Inc., Beckley; Derick Foster, president, Paramount Builders, LLC, St. Albans; and Mark Urso, president, Bear Contracting, LLC, Bridgeport, were elected directors to serve on the Board.

In addition, CAWV has elected chairs of the four occupational divisions.

• Building Division Chairman: Courtney Persinger, president, Persinger & Associates, Inc., Charleston;

• Highway/Heavy Division Chairman: Shannon Hapuarachy, vice president, SMH Construction Company, Inc., Beckley;

• Utilities Division Chairman: Scott Pierson, project manager, Triton Construction, Inc., St. Albans;

• Associate Division Chair: Tammie Alexander, member, Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, Morgantown; and

• Associate Division Vice Chair: Chris Lambert, member, Suttle & Stalnaker, PLLC, Charleston.

The CAWV represents over 450 businesses in the highway, utility and building contracting industry throughout West Virginia.