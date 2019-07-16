Contractors Association of West Virginia elects new officers; Doug Meeks of Brewer & Company now president

Release from Contractors Association of West Virginia:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Doug Meeks, president of Brewer & Company of West Virginia, Inc., Charleston, was elected president of the Contractors Association of West Virginia at the association’s Annual Meeting held July 11-14 at The Greenbrier.

Meeks replaces Roger Thomas, vice president of Kelly Paving, Inc., Williamstown, who will serve on the Board of Directors as immediate past president.

Serving with President Meeks as officers of the CAWV for the coming year are:

• Michael Gianni, president, The James White Construction Company, Weirton, senior vice president;

• Nathaniel Orders, president, Orders Construction Company, St. Albans, vice president;

• James Ridgeway, vice president of operations, March-Westin Company, Inc., Morgantown, treasurer; and

• Tim Spradling, president, Benchmark Construction Company, Inc., Hurricane, secretary.

John P. Boyle II, president, Source Contractors, LLC, Morgantown; James W. Dailey III, president, W. Harley Miller Contractors, Inc., Martinsburg; and Mark Urso, president, Bear Contracting, LLC, Bridgeport, were elected directors to serve on the Board.

In addition, CAWV has elected chairs of the four occupational divisions.

• Building Division Chairman: Derick Foster, president, Paramount Builders, LLC, St. Albans;

• Highway/Heavy Division Chairman: Matt Farley, vice president, Vecellio & Grogan, Inc., Beckley;

• Utilities Division Chairman: Scott Pierson, vice president, Pipe Plus, Inc., Nitro;

• Associate Division Chairman: Kevin Kemerer, president, Precision Pump & Valve Service, Inc., Cross Lanes; and

• Associate Division Vice Chair: Tammy Alexander, member, Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, Morgantown.

The CAWV represents over 450 businesses in the highway, utility and building contracting industry throughout West Virginia.