Contractors Association of West Virginia announces 2024 Scholarship Winners

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Contractors Association of West Virginia (CAWV) Scholarship Foundation distributed $28,500 this year to West Virginia college students pursuing an education and career in construction or engineering. The selection committee chose the recipients based on their academic performance, extracurricular activities, work experience, financial need, and interest in a construction industry career. Eligible schools include West Virginia University, West Virginia University Institute of Technology, Marshall University, Fairmont State University, and Bluefield State University.

Zachary Harrah, a civil engineering student from West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech), is this year’s top scholarship recipient and was awarded $7,500. Harrah, a native of Raleigh County, is currently a junior at WVU Tech. He has received Shielded Metal Arc Welding and Gas Metal Arc Welding certifications which has led him to start a small agricultural/fabrication business. He has interned with Triton Construction, St. Albans, where he assisted in surveying and engineering.

Harrah thanked the CAWV Scholarship Foundation, his professors, and industry mentors during this year’s State Meeting on March 20 during the West Virginia Construction and Design EXPO in Charleston.

“I’m so honored to be one of the finalists, let alone the top recipient of this scholarship. I am very thankful for my family’s support throughout the years, and I wouldn’t be anywhere close to the person I am today without their strong support behind me,” said Harrah. “I’m also grateful for the opportunity that Triton Construction gave me through the last year which allowed me to grow my love for construction. This scholarship will allow me to finish my education and continue to gain skills to grow in the industry each day.”

In addition to Harrah, the Foundation presented six other scholarships totaling $21,000. Students receiving scholarship awards were Madalynn Clayton, West Virginia University (WVU); Griffin Devericks, Fairmont State University; Abbie Eakle, Fairmont State University; Andrew McKinney, WVU Tech; Jennalee Meck, WVU; and Skylar Pennington, WVU Tech.

“Once again, the CAWV Scholarship Foundation had a great group of applicants this year,” said Scholarship Foundation Chairman and CAWV Past President Gene Thompson. “All of the students we interviewed have impressive transcripts and leadership skills, with some already having work experience within the industry. They have committed themselves to educational excellence and each one of them will bring a unique benefit to West Virginia’s construction industry in the years to come.”

The CAWV, the state’s largest full-service construction association, represents over 485 member companies in the building, highway, and utility construction industry throughout West Virginia.

Feature image caption: 2024 CAWV Scholarship Foundation award winner Zachary Harrah accepted his award at the CAWV State Meeting held on March 20 in Charleston. Pictured are CAWV Scholarship Foundation Chairman Gene Thompson (right) with 2024 Scholarship Winner Zachary Harrah.