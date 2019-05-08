Contour Airlines negotiating interline agreement; pact would simplify ticketing, travel process

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Contour Airlines is in negotiations with “a major air carrier” for an interline agreement that would simplify ticketing and travel for passengers.

(News and Sentinel photo by Jeff Baughan)

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. — Contour Airlines is in negotiations with “a major air carrier” for an interline agreement that would allow passengers to book flights to and from the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport with a single ticket, airport Manager Glen Kelly said.

During the Wood County Airport Authority’s regular meeting Tuesday morning, Kelly said the agreement, which previous carriers have had, would let people connect with the carrier’s flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport without going back through security and rechecking their bags. Passengers wouldn’t have to search for a separate connection and buy another ticket to travel between the local airport, Charlotte and their ultimate destination.

“It kind of puts us on the map,” authority member Terry Moore said.

