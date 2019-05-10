Consol Energy’s New Itmann project expected to employ more than 100

By MARY CATHERINE BROOKS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Consol Energy Inc. is developing a new low-vol metallurgical coal mining operation in Itmann with an estimated completion date in 2021.

Preliminary estimates put the number to be employed at the new mine between 100 and 150, according to Zach Smith, Consol Energy external affairs manager.

Construction of the mine is expected to begin late this year or early next year, depending on successful permitting and project development efforts. Both efforts are ongoing and progressing as planned, according to a press release.

Read the entire article

See more from The Register-Herald