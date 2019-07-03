Congresswoman Miller’s Statement on the Renaming of NASA’s Katherine Johnson IV&V Facility﻿

Washington D.C. – Congresswoman Miller (R-WV) released the following statement regarding today’s dedication ceremony celebrating the renaming of the NASA facility in Fairmont, the Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Validation Facility.

“I am happy to see this NASA facility renamed after Katherine Johnson, one of West Virginia’s most talented daughters. Without Katherine’s crucial work, the United States would not have fulfilled its goal of landing a man on the moon 50 years ago. This renaming ensures future generations remember the important role Katherine played in our country’s history and solidifies her legacy for women everywhere.”