Concord University to join “Concord Cousins” from across the nation for the Concord250 Patriots’ Day Celebration in Massachusetts

West Virginia Press Association

ATHENS, W.Va. — Concord University is participating in the Saturday, April 19, Patriots’ Day parade and festivities in Concord, Mass., marking the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, which started at the battle of Concord and Lexington.

In celebration of the anniversary, the town of Concord, Mass., has invited organizations from all over the country with “Concord” in their names to attend and be recognized. The “Concord Cousins” group was cultivated by Rob Morrison, a Concord, Mass. resident who has toured 93 of the 94 Concords he discovered during his quest that began in 2015.

Elizabeth Chandler, library director, and Lindsey Byars, director of marketing and communications at Concord University, will be representing West Virginia and Athens (initially named Concord Church in 1872) in the parade and attending events around Patriots’ Day in New England.

“It is exciting for us to meet others across the nation who represent agreement and harmony, also known as ‘concord,’ Chandler said. “By us coming together to walk in the parade, we are recognizing the importance of these values, as our founders did.”

“We are very proud of our beautiful campus and rich history in West Virginia, and we look forward to representing the Mountain Lion Family and West Virginia in these historic festivities,” Byars said.

Representatives from 11 Concords will be marching in the parade and attending the events. Morrison has also connected visitors with host families to serve as guides and welcome committees during their visit.

“The town of Athens around Concord University is full of warm, supportive people, and it seems Concord, Mass. shares that sprit,” Byars said. “We’re grateful for the invitation and look forward to the experience.”

“The thoughtfulness of the event organizers and townspeople during preparations for the event makes us feel like we are working with our own Concordians at home,” Chandler said.

Details on the parade and other festivities around Concord250: