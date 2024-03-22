Concord University to host West Virginia State Mathematics Field Day next month

West Virginia Press Association

ATHENS, W.Va. – On Saturday, April 20, from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, Concord University will host the West Virginia State Math Field Day. 224 students from grades 4-12 from all across the state will be on campus to compete. These students were the winners at one of eight regional events. Opening remarks and closing events, including an award ceremony, will take place in the Anderson Family Theatre in the Alexander Fine Arts Center. Testing will occur in Marsh Hall and the Science Building. Awards will be given to those who receive the highest scores in each grade level in grades 4-9, and collectively in grades 10-12. Fifteen students in grades 10-12 will advance to the West Virginia American Regions Math League team. Some optional activities are being planned for families that will take place on Friday evening and on Saturday during breaks.

The West Virginia State Math Field Day for grades 4-9 consists of 6 events: a written exam, physical estimation (grades 4-8), short answer (grade 9), mental math, estimation computation, a surprise activity, and relays. The activities are designed to be challenging and fun. There are 24 participants at each grade level 4-9 (3 per region).

The competition for grades 10-12 consists of two individual events: a written exam and short answer questions. In addition, there are three team events: team power question, team questions, and relays. Questions for all events are written by Concord University’s mathematics faculty. There are 80 participants in grades 10-12 (10 from each region). The activities are modeled after those used in The American Regions Mathematics League (ARML), and selected according to the philosophy that “mathematics is truly an exciting and challenging field of study.”



West Virginia State Math Field Day Organization is an independent, non-profit organization. The first WV State Math Field Day was held May 16, 1975, in conjunction with the 1975 West Virginia Council of Teachers of Mathematics Annual Meeting. It was established to promote student participation in the classroom as well as extracurricular mathematics. These events stimulate interest and recognize students who excel in math, and create an opportunity for peer interaction.

The event is being sponsored in part by the NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium and the West Virginia Council of Teachers of Mathematics.