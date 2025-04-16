Concord University Esports dominates in fifth year of competition

West Virginia Press Association

ATHENS, W.Va. — Concord University’s Esports team just wrapped up a record-breaking season in its fifth year. The Mountain Lions dominated in Rocket League, claiming three championships and qualifying for both the Collegiate Esports Commissioners Cup May Madness Tournament in Arlington, Texas, and the National Esports Collegiate Conference May Madness tournament in San Antonio.

The Concord Fortnite trio roster captured their first national championship by winning the Spring 2025 Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) title, bringing Mountain Lions’ total championship wins to 19. Esports Director Austin Clay is a proud coach, to say the least.

“This academic year has been our strongest Esports showing ever, with our RL guys tying the former record of 9 National Championships in this year alone. This shows the level of play that Concord is looking to play at moving forward,” Clay said. “Along with this, it was our first time having two teams win National Championships with Rocket League and Fortnite both capturing ECAC Championships.”

Clay added that the success CU’s team is exhibiting is indicative of what he believes the community, the school, and competitors should expect looking ahead.

“This milestone is a testament to the strength of our program, the talent of our players, and the effectiveness of the vision and structure we’ve built. These accomplishments reflect what happens when our players trust the process and commit to the path, we’ve laid out together. I couldn’t be prouder of the passion, dedication, and drive our players continue to bring to the program. I have no doubt we’ll see even more national titles across multiple titles in the seasons ahead,” he said.

To celebrate, Concord Esports will host its annual ring ceremony and the second annual Concord X Air Force Gaming Showcase April 26. Members of the community and members of the press are invited to attend. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the Esports Arena on the third floor of the Nick Rahall Technology Center, in Room 304, and the Concord X Air Force Gaming Showcase will begin at noon, so stay to cheer players on.

To schedule an interview, contact Jonathan Rose, Esports Marketing and Brand Director, at 304-384-6291 or [email protected].

Feature image: Concord University’s Esports team celebrating its first national championship by winning the Spring 2025 Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) title. (Photo courtesy of Concord University)