Concord University adds three new certificate programs available Fall 2024

West Virginia Press Association

ATHENS, W.Va. – The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) has reviewed and approved three new certificate programs to be offered at Concord University beginning this fall, including Child Welfare (undergraduate level), Human Resource Management (graduate level), and Geographic Information Systems (undergraduate level).

Students who earn the Child Welfare Certificate will be competent in the use and application of social work skills required to work in child welfare, and be equipped to work in direct practice programs that impact children and families. This program is designed for students that are in related undergraduate programs, such as Sociology and Psychology at Concord. The Child Welfare Certificate will expand knowledge, encourage and support creative activities and the arts, and contribute to community engagement and economic development in the region and beyond. The demand for individuals working in child, family and school social work is expected to increase with an additional 53,800 needed by 2032 (Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2023). Students who complete the certificate requirements will have enhanced skills and qualifications to see employment in the social work field, working with children and families.

The primary objective of the online Graduate Certificate in Human Resource Management is to provide professionals in business the current knowledge and skills needed to maintain or advance in a career in the area of human resources management. Expanding on the Master of Business Administration Degree program, this certificate program provides and additional skill set for professionals in the University’s regional area and beyond, providing continuing education possibilities as defined within the University’s mission. This online certificate program will be the only one being offered in the southern region of West Virginia.

Students who earn the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) User certificate will be competent in the use and application of GIS technology. The primary objective of the certificate program is to provide students with a working knowledge of GIS and its various applications. Students will also become versed in the art and science of cartography and data visualization. Upon completion of the certificate program, students will possess a skill set that is desired by various industries in the region, including healthcare, natural resources, and business. The GIS User certificate complements any degree program that requires students to consider spatial or location-based phenomena. Whether conducting market analysis for a new business, mapping wildlife habitat, preparing emergency response plans, or analyzing patterns of health, economic, or environmental data, students can apply the knowledge and skills acquired in this certificate program to a variety of careers or graduate school.