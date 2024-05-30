Community engagement and partnerships the focus of June 6 WVSOM presentation

NIH to present national engagement ‘toolkit’ based on WVSOM’s CRCH model

LEWISBURG W.Va. — Anyone interested in increasing community engagement and building community partnerships will want to mark Thursday, June 6, on their calendar.

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH) is hosting a free presentation in partnership with the National Institutes of Health, Community Engagement Alliance: Sustaining Community Partnerships: Fostering Relationships Between Communities and Researchers.

The presentation, which focuses on using community engagement work for growing community partnerships, starts at 3 p.m. and includes the launch of a national NIH ‘toolkit’ showcasing the CRCH’s community engagement work — a community first approach — as a model for growing community partnerships: https://nihceal.org/resources/growing-and-sustaining-community-partnerships-use-case.

The live event will be held in WVSOM’s student center in Lewisburg and is open to the public and individuals and organizations interested in community engagement and partnerships. There will be refreshments and time for networking after the presentation.

There is also an online option through WEBEX. https://wvsom.webex.com/wvsom/j.php?MTID=meb1dce6d4760a773ebba44db94e98ce0

For additional information, contact Tasha Alderman at [email protected].