Commissioner Kent Leonhardt happy with growth of West Virginia agriculture

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

FAIRLEA, W.Va. — While the governor’s office, the Legislature and the judicial branch have faced stormclouds over the last few months, Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt is reaping a harvest.

One need only walk through the Gus R. Douglass Annex at the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea. It’s not just rides, concerts and cotton candy. In the building — named for West Virginia’s longest-serving agriculture commissioner — visitors can find displays for West Virginia maple syrup, honey, beef jerky, jams, soaps, chili and wine.

There were three wineries set up, up from one winery the year before — Leonhardt’s first year. There is a such a demand for in-state wineries to display at the state fair that there is a waiting list.