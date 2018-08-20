Latest News:
Commissioner Kent Leonhardt happy with growth of West Virginia agriculture

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

State Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt stands in the concourse of the Country Store at the State Fair of West Virginia, stocked with West Virginia-made products.
(News and Sentinel photo by Steven Allen Adams)

FAIRLEA, W.Va. — While the governor’s office, the Legislature and the judicial branch have faced stormclouds over the last few months, Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt is reaping a harvest.

One need only walk through the Gus R. Douglass Annex at the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea. It’s not just rides, concerts and cotton candy. In the building — named for West Virginia’s longest-serving agriculture commissioner — visitors can find displays for West Virginia maple syrup, honey, beef jerky, jams, soaps, chili and wine.

There were three wineries set up, up from one winery the year before — Leonhardt’s first year. There is a such a demand for in-state wineries to display at the state fair that there is a waiting list.

