Coal to Artificial Intelligence Offer Tremendous Opportunities for Southern West Virginia, Says Future Forward Summit Speaker

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Dr. John Deskins, Director, Bureau of Business & Economic Research at West Virginia University, will be offering the Southern West Virginia Economic Outlook on Wednesday, April 23, at the Future Forward Summit and Expo at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.

Deskins – without revealing the essence of his findings and insights – said, “Given the area’s abundant energy resources, the New River Gorge Region is well positioned to attract a data center campus and accompanying power generation facility. This could mean more jobs and higher incomes and could provide an important boost to tax revenue for the area. Given the surge in artificial intelligence nationally, these data centers represent a growing opportunity that the state should aggressively target and not let pass by.”

The Future Forward event, starting April 22 and continuing on April 23, will focus on four crucial pillars for the region – housing, downtown development, small business growth, and the economic outlook. The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) and Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce (BRCCC) have recruited expert speakers to lead discussions on each topic and to seek recommendations for improvements in each area.

Jina Belcher, Executive Director of NRGRDA, said, “The growing interest in data centers has created both excitement and concern in our communities, and it’s a conversation that deserves transparency and thoughtful planning. At NRGRDA, we are committed to a proactive and responsible approach to site selection—ensuring that any potential development aligns with community values, infrastructure capacity, and long-term economic goals. We encourage everyone to attend the Future Forward Summit to be part of this critical dialogue and to better understand how our region can shape its own future. The potential for our region is on the upswing and we need all of the in-state talent to spur innovation, collaboration, and actionable progress in southern West Virginia.”

Other sessions and presentation leaders scheduled include:

New and Existing Housing Modernization Needs – Patrick Bowen, President, Bowen National Research

Downtown Development and Revitalization – moderated by Jina Belcher, NRGRDA

Small Business Development – Judy Moore of NRGRDA and the West Virginia Hive

In addition, West Virginia State Senator Brian Helton (R-Fayette) will lead a dialogue with state legislators and industry leaders on April 23.

Michelle Rotellini, President/CEO of BRCCC, said the “Future Forward: Growing Our Economy, Strengthening Our Community” event kicks off Tuesday, April 22, at 3:30 p.m. with the Downtown Development and Revitalization Session followed by the Legislative Reception from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. offering an opportunity to connect with policymakers and industry leaders. On Wednesday, April 23, a full day of dynamic forums, educational sessions and networking opportunities will be held – all focused on driving our communities toward a prosperous future.

For more information on this year’s Future Forward Summit and Expo visit: https://nrgrda.org/future-forward/

