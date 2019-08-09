Coal Exchange Building sells for $500,000 at auction

By Fred Pace, The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A landmark “skyscraper” in downtown Huntington has been sold.

The Coal Exchange Building at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 11th Street sold for $500,000 during a public auction Thursday in the lobby on the ground floor of the historic building.

Joe Pyle, owner of Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty Co., auctioned the 14-story, 140,000-square-foot building in combination with the smaller building attached next door that has an additional 10,000 square feet of space.

About 60 people attended the event. Bidding started at $100,000 and in less than six minutes was up to half a million dollars. …

