Clean Elections groups across the country condemned anti-voter groups and intimidation activities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State-based grassroots organizations working for clean elections and promoting transparent and accountable government in Texas, West Virginia, North Carolina, California, Minnesota and Maine today condemned a secretive group, run by a QAnon believer and supported by Steve Bannon, that has engaged in voter harassment and intimidation activities in Arizona.

Joint statement from: Liz Wally, Clean Elections Texas Executive Director; Julie Archer, West Virginia Citizens for Clean Elections Coordinator; Melissa Price Kromm, NC Voters for Clean Elections Coalition Director; Mark Linsky, Clean Elections San Diego Chair; Mary Hartnett, Clean Elections Minnesota; and Anna Kellar, Maine Citizens for Clean Elections Executive Director:

“Whatever our color, background or zip code, most of us believe our government works best when everyone participates and everyone’s voice is heard. However, in state after state, extremist legislators and their billionaire backers are drowning out our voices and attacking our freedom to vote. Secret political donations and deliberate barriers to voting are all part of their plan to manipulate our elections and undermine the will of the people.

“As organizations advocating for ‘clean elections,’ we are fighting to make the promise of democracy real for us all and empower our elected officials to work for us, not wealthy special interests. We must be clear on this point – voter intimidation or harassment is the definition of dirty elections. Any group that is engaged in these sorts of anti-voter activities cannot claim to be champions of clean elections. Furthermore, scare tactics and threats aimed at lessening your power as a voter are against the law in each and every state. These efforts are meant to interfere with our fundamental American freedom to vote, and we can’t help but notice that many of the groups involved are backed by shadowy groups funded by billionaires.

“In America, every voter has the right to cast their ballot safely and free from intimidation or interference. If any voter has concerns, they can call or text the Election Protection Coalition at 866-OUR-VOTE or 1-888-VE-Y-VOTA for assistance. We are collaborating with other nonpartisan groups on the ground in our states and across the country to address the intimidation efforts of bad actors, ensuring voters feel safe as they cast their ballots in 2022 and beyond.”

West Virginia voters who encounter problems at the polls or who might have questions about the voting process can call the ACLU of WV’s Election Protection Hotline at (304) 355-5012. A “Know Your Rights” guide for voters is available at https://www.acluwv.org/en/download-voters-rights-guide-now.

MEDIA CONTACT: Julie Archer, [email protected], (304) 610-9094

Clean Elections Texas is a grassroots organization advocating for voting rights, campaign finance reform and promoting transparent and accountable government in Texas.

West Virginia Citizens for Clean Elections’ mission is to increase transparency and accountability in West Virginia elections, and advance reforms to strengthen democracy and ensure fairness and impartially in our courts.

North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections seeks to improve the vitality of democracy in North Carolina by fighting for transparent, voter-owned elections and combating the destructive influence of special interests that would seek to compromise the independence of the executive, legislative and judicial branches in North Carolina.

Clean Elections San Diego is a non-partisan organization fighting for the empowerment of San Diego neighborhoods and residents through clean elections.

Maine Citizens for Clean Elections is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization working to ensure that Maine’s campaign finance laws, elections, and government serve the public interest, both in principle and in practice. We engage Maine people from across the political spectrum, using research, education, and outreach to further fairness, inclusion, and opportunity in our politics.

Clean Elections Minnesota is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization concerned that the power of big money, dark money and corporate money is overwhelming the public interest in local, state, and national elections. We are dedicated to educating Minnesotans about ways to enhance the democratic power of ordinary citizens.