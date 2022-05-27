Classroom libraries must be inventoried because of new West Virginia law

By William Dean, The Dominion Post

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Senate Bill 704, passed in the most-recent legislative session, requires schools to publish a syllabus so parents know exactly what is being taught.

Its implementation was a topic of discussion at Monday’s Preston County Board of Education meeting.

“Part of me feels we have West Virginia content standards that tell us what we’re going to be teaching,” said Superintendent Stephen Wotring. “So I really think this was an unnecessary bill. But regardless, it passed.”

Last week, Michelle Berry, curriculum director, sent an email to the elementary teachers telling them not to panic, Wotring said. She would try to take as much weight off them as she could in making a syllabus following the content standards.

However, one thing the administration can’t help with is the inventorying of classroom libraries…

