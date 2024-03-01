Classic car enthusiasts rev up for a timeless cruise experience in Huntington, W.Va.

West Virginia Press Association

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — This Sunday, March 3, 2024, the classic car cruise scene in Huntington, West Virginia, is set to revitalize the spirit of the 1950s and ’60s, reminiscent of the iconic film “American Graffiti.” Enthusiasts and spectators alike are invited to witness a spectacle of vintage automobiles cruising down 4th Ave, transforming the street into a time capsule of automotive history.

Organized by local enthusiasts and supported by the Huntington community, this event promises an unforgettable experience for participants and onlookers. Vintage cars, meticulously restored to their former glory, will line the avenue, showcasing the beauty and nostalgia of yesteryear.

“This event is a celebration of our love for classic cars and a homage to the golden era of cruising,” said Senator Mark R.Maynard, one of the event’s organizers. “We invite everyone to join us for an evening filled with nostalgia, camaraderie, and the shared passion for these timeless vehicles.”

The classic car cruise will take place on Sunday March 3rd, 2024, starting at 3 p.m., going as late as 10 p.m. Spectators can expect a vibrant atmosphere with music from the era, food vendors, and a sense of community that transcends generations.

For more information about the event, including how to participate or volunteer, visit Cruise Avenue/4th Avenue reunion on Facebook or contact Senator Mark R. Maynard at 304-360-6272 or Adam Kazee, president of the dirtbags car club, at [email protected].

The Cruise occurs on the first Sunday night of the month for classic car enthusiasts in Huntington, West Virginia, dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of vintage automobiles. The event aims to bring together the community in a shared appreciation for classic cars and the nostalgia they evoke.