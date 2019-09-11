City of Chester, W.Va., passes $2 per week user fee

Non-residents question why fee is higher than Resident Fee

By JULIE RIEDEL, Weirton Daily Times

CHESTER, W.Va. — City council voted Monday to levy a user fee on out-of-town workers despite hearing objections from several people.

The ordinance charges people who work within city limits, but do not reside in city limits, a $2 a week fee, which is put toward municipal services. Some of the services the fee goes to are public safety, public health and infrastructure upkeep.

Cody Williams attended the meeting to voice concerns about ordinance. Williams no longer lives in Chester, but works there. He argued that Chester residents have a $90 municipal fee, and they are imposing a $104 fee on non-residents who work within the city. Williams also questioned whether the city charter supports the ordinance. …

Read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2019/09/chester-passes-user-fee/