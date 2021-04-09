City of Beckley leading way on West Virginia health, exercise programs

By J. Damon Cain, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The City of Beckley, taking steps in a statewide program to promote and support exercise programs for its employees, was named one of two gold-level communities on Thursday recognized for a commitment to supporting healthy choices.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD), announced Thursday that five communities received the Healthy People Healthy Places designation.

Berkeley County joined Beckley as a gold-level winner. Meanwhile, the city of Fayetteville was named the only silver-level winner.

Bronze-level awardees were the City of Morgantown and Putnam County.

“These communities made a conscious effort to make West Virginia a healthier place to live, work, learn, eat, and play,” said Jessica Wright, interim co-director of the Office of Community Health Systems and Health Promotion and HPCD director…

