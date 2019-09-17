Citing planned protest, W.Va. Highways Department seeks to limit turnout at mass employee grievance

By Phil Kabler, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Attorneys for the West Virginia Division of Highways are asking the state Public Employees Grievance Board to make an exception to a law that allows grievants to attend their grievance hearings without having to take time off from work or use leave time.

In a letter to the board, Highways attorney Rebecca McDonald asked whether the law should apply to an upcoming mediation hearing for a mass grievance currently involving 408 employees over the division’s failure to upgrade its pay grades, as mandated by a 2017 law.

“Does a protest rally fall within the provision granting grievants the right to attend a grievance proceeding?” she asked the board. …

