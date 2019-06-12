Citing chaos, impasse, W.Va. House Dems call for special session to end

By Phil Kabler, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Citing chaos at the Capitol and the likelihood that an extended special session on education will end in an impasse, West Virginia House Democrats on Tuesday called for Gov. Jim Justice to work with House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, to bring the session to an immediate end.

“The best path forward, I believe, is to adjourn sine die (without setting a future special session), and it appears, from comments the governor has made publicly, he also agrees that’s the best path forward,” House Minority Leader Tim Miley, D-Harrison, said after a delivering a letter to the Governor’s Office stating that, “It’s time to stop wasting the money of the West Virginia taxpayers.”

Miley had intended to hand-deliver the letter to Justice, who was not at the Capitol Tuesday afternoon.

The House of Delegates is set to resume the special session on Monday, two weeks after the Senate passed, on a partisan 18-15 vote, a new version of an omnibus education measure, Senate Bill 1039, that includes provisions establishing charter schools and imposing punitive measures intended to discourage teacher strikes in the future. …

