Chinese visit West Virginia on trade mission

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert speaks to a trade delegation from the Embassy of China at the Robert C. Byrd Institute. In a deal signed while President Trump was in China, officials announced a memorandum of understanding through the China Energy Investment Corp. to invest $83.7 billion in West Virginia to develop shale gas and chemical manufacturing infrastructure over the next 20 years.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va.  — A Chinese trade delegation traveling in West Virginia last week toured the Marshall University and the Robert C. Byrd Institute as part of a four day relationship-building mission to West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice last month announced the Chinese have signed a memorandum of understanding to invest up to $83.7 billion in West Virginia. China Energy Investment Corp. plans to develop shale gas and chemical manufacturing infrastructure in West Virginia during the next two decades.

Officials from the Chinese embassy led by Deyou Tian, economic and commerce minister counselor, learned how the institute assists manufacturers and saw demonstrations of computer-controlled machining equipment and large-scale and metal 3D printing.

