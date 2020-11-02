By Bill Lynch

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One Charleston-area family recently found out that competing on a television game show isn’t as easy as playing along at home.

The Phillips family — Traci and her husband, Justin Sr.; cousins Cheryl Plear and Joey Fyall; and Cheryl’s daughter-in-law, Tiffany Wesley Plear, a Charleston City Council member — appeared on the long-running game show Friday. The group won their game, earning the right to defend their title in an episode that airs locally at 5 p.m. Monday on WVAH-Fox 11.

“When you’re standing back and can see all the answers, it’s different,” Fyall, a former granite cutter, said. “You just don’t know what it’s like.”

“It’s a brain scramble,” added Cheryl Plear, a retired principal who now coordinates student teachers at West Virginia State University. “It was not easy, but it was a bucket-list thing for me.”

Traci Phillips, who led the quintet on the show, wasn’t about to give any hints as to how long the family’s run on the show would last, but the group’s “Family Feud” experience has already had its share of drama…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/kanawha_valley/charleston-area-family-finds-success-on-family-feud/article_4a0e685f-bb88-5f88-b602-f968439447f9.html