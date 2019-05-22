Charles Town, W.Va., citizens present ‘Blue Petition’ on Rockwool sewer plan to Charles Town council

By Danyel VanReenen, The Journal of Martinsburg

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. – As part of a coordinated effort, a group of local citizens opposed to the construction of the Rockwool stone-wool manufacturing facility in Ranson presented the “Blue Petition” with more than 1,500 signatures to the Charles Town City Council on Monday during the public comment portion of the agenda.

The goal of the petition is to “stop a $16 million government bond to subsidize the industrialization of Route 9,” according to ToxicRockwool.com.

The up to $16 million state-financed bond that was approved by both the city council and the building commission in March will enable the construction of the W.Va. 9 Sewer Line Project — a controversial project that will extend sewer lines to the Rockwool facility. Officials have said the project will benefit other communities in that part of the county, as well.

However, some community members are concerned that the high capacity sewer line will lead to further industrialization of Jefferson County.

