Changes to notary public registration in West Virginia will be in effect June 3
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Changes to notary public registration will take effect Sunday, June 3, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
At the request of West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, the West Virginia Legislature approved changes to how residents apply to become a notary public, the state agency said in a news release.
The most significant change is the elimination of a bond requirement. As of June 3, the statutory requirement of a citizen having to post a $1,000 surety bond to become a notary public will be eliminated, Warner said in the release.
