‘Chalk the Walk’ set for Princeton, W.Va., Sept. 26

Release from The Bronze Look:

PRINCETON, W.Va. — Chalk the Walk, one of the largest art projects in West Virginia this year, is set for Sept. 26.

Business owners and the community are invited to come out between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to draw sidewalk art on both sides of the entire 16 block stretch of Mercer Street in Princeton.

The Chalk the Walk theme is “The History of Mercer County.”

While participants can draw whatever they wish, they are encouraged to create historical representations of Mercer County and West Virginia. The event will be entirely outside, and social distancing will be encouraged.

“The hope is to give people a venue to get outside and participate in a fun activity. There will be some supplies available, but the participants are asked to bring their own, if they can, organizers said.

Approximately 70 volunteers are still needed to act as Block Captains. Their duties involve walking their assigned block for a 2-hour period, offering assistance, answering questions, and managing supplies and monetary donations.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Jimm Norman at [email protected] or call Only One Look at 304-324-2933. Please leave a message if no one answers.

Those who attend this event will have the opportunity to make a donation that will be equally distributed between Tender Mercies Food Pantry, The Mercer County Historical Society and Child Law Services, Inc. of Mercer County.

This event is hosted by The Bronze Look located at 311 Mercer St. Contact them at [email protected] or 304-425-5005.