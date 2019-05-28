Census Estimate: Population decline continues in Wheeling, W.Va., area

By Alex Meyer, The Intelligencer of Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — The city’s population continued to decline from 2017 to last year, according to population estimates released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Per the estimates, Wheeling’s population decreased by more than 200 people in that timeframe, from 26,993 to 26,771 as of July 1 last year.

The city has seen a gradual decline in population estimates since the last census was taken in 2010, when it had a population of 28,486, but Mayor Glenn Elliott noted that the rate of population decline is slowing.

According to historical census data, the city’s population peaked at the 1930 census with about 61,700 residents. By 2000, the number of residents reached 31,500. …

Read more: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2019/05/census-estimate-population-decline-continues-in-wheeling-area/