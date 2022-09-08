CDC: Fatal overdoses drop slightly in West Virginia from March 2021-2022

By Caity Coyne, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is one of six states to report a decrease in fatal drug overdoses between March 2021 and March 2022, according to a report released Wednesday by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s the first drop in overdose deaths reported in the state since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. According to the report, West Virginia saw a nearly 4% decrease in overdose deaths compared to the previous 12 months. Virginia — with a drop of nearly 7% — was the only state to see a larger decrease than West Virginia.

“West Virginia is starting to plateau and likely seeing a slight downward trend (in fatal overdoses),” Dr. Matthew Christiansen, director of the state Office of Drug Control Policy, said in a Wednesday news release. “We are encouraged by (the) CDC’s data and will continue our efforts to end West Virginia’s substance use epidemic.”

Between March 2021 and March 2022, the state reported 1,403 fatal overdoses. The CDC estimated that, during this time, West Virginia would see 82 more overdose deaths than were recorded…

