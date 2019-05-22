Carnival rides open Three Rivers Festival weekend in Fairmont

By Eddie Trizzino, imes West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Allen Myers’ favorite carnival ride is the Paratrooper.

He owns a model of the spinning umbrella ride built in 1970, and restored it in 2009. He brings it to fairs and festivals throughout West Virginia, where it has been a staple at the Three Rivers Festival for years.

“I had more done to it than you can imagine,” Myers said. “I’m proud of this piece, and the kids love it. I am continually doing upgrades on it.”

Myers has been bringing his Myers Amusement LLC rides to the Three Rivers Festival for about 15 of the Festival’s 40 years.

“We have one of the largest parades we’ve ever had this year,” said Marcella Yaremchuk, one of the organizers of the Three Rivers Festival. “Of course we’re celebrating 40 years; our queens pageants have all been bigger than ever before, more contestants wanting to wear the crown.”

