Capito votes to confirm Oz to lead CMS

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), chairman of the Senate Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor-HHS) Appropriations Subcommittee, issued the following statement after voting to confirm Dr. Mehmet Oz as Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS):

“Ensuring that Medicare and Medicaid remain strong and accessible for millions of Americans, including many in my state of West Virginia, remains a priority. Dr. Oz brings a wealth of medical knowledge and a deep understanding of the challenges facing patients and providers alike. His experience as a physician and communicator uniquely positions him to lead CMS at an important time for our healthcare system. I look forward to working with him promote healthcare solutions and improve health outcomes for families across our country,” Senator Capito said.

Senator Capito previously met with Oz in February to discuss his nomination and learn more about his vision to lead CMS.