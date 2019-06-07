Capito, Manchin announce $2.4 million for environmental remediation in WV

NCWV Media

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced $2,414,000 for West Virginia through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfields Program on Thursday.

Funding will support the remediation of environmental hazards present at several properties in the state, as well as assessments to determine further sites that need to be remediated in the future to be put back into productive use.

“West Virginia’s manufacturing and industrial base employs thousands of West Virginians, supporting communities and providing good-paying jobs,” Capito said. “Unfortunately, some industries have left a legacy of environmental issues that must be addressed in order for these communities to grow and remain healthy. I have been a strong supporter of the EPA Brownfields Program and other initiatives that give our state the resources to protect West Virginians’ health and clean up contaminated sites for future development, and I was proud to work with local leaders to secure this funding. I will continue to do everything I can to ensure West Virginia has healthy communities and a robust economy.”

