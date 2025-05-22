Capito, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Enhance Reentry Programs, Promote Public Safety

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On May 21, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.), along with Representatives Carol Miller (R-W.Va.-1) and Danny K. Davis (D-Ill.-7) introduced the Second Chance Reauthorization Act of 2025.

The legislation would reauthorize critical reentry grant programs from the Second Chance Act of 2008, which was most recently reauthorized during the first Trump administration as part of the First Step Act in 2018, including services and supports for housing, career training, and treatment for substance use disorders and/or mental illness. The legislation would also reauthorize critical programs to reduce recidivism, invest in communities, and promote public safety.

“Over 95% of incarcerated people will be released at some point,” Senator Capito said. “The Second Chance Reauthorization Act will help people reentering society get the resources they need to become productive and successful members of their communities. Whether it’s helping them find a job, providing therapy and rehabilitation services for those struggling with addiction, providing faith-based programming to help people turn over a new leaf, or many other services, this legislation will help provide resources to a wide range of programs across the country that have been proven to reduce recidivism rates.”

“Since 2008, the Second Chance Act has supported programs across the country that provide opportunities to those rebuilding their lives after incarceration. This is why this there has always been bipartisan support for funding for second chance programs – we have seen that these programs work in communities everywhere. In fact, they have helped reduce the three-year rate of recidivism in our country by almost a quarter since its passage,” Senator Booker said. “This bipartisan legislation provides the necessary tools and reentry services that formerly incarcerated individuals need to be successful when they leave prison. Empowering these individuals is not just the right thing to do, it makes our communities safer for us all. And Congress should ensure that every community, red or blue, rural or urban, is able to access these critical grant funds.”

“Since the Second Chance Act passed in 2008, formerly incarcerated West Virginians reentering our communities have received the vital services and support they needed to return home successfully,” Congresswoman Miller said. “We have seen the benefits of the Second Chance Act in West Virginia and across the country. When we put in place strong reentry programming, we are creating safer communities where individuals feel supported and empowered to break the cycle of recidivism.”

“Second Chance reentry programs and services have reached hundreds of thousands of individuals and families across the country, creating healthier families and safer communities,” Congressman Davis said. “Continuing to invest in these evidenced-based interventions is a commonsense approach to strengthen individuals, re-build families, and grow our economy.”

The Second Chance Reauthorization Act of 2025 would:

Reauthorize key grant programs that provide vital services, supports, and resources for people reentering their communities after incarceration;

Expand allowable uses for supportive and transitional housing services for individuals reentering the community from prison and jail; and

Enhance addiction treatment services for individuals with substance use disorders, including peer recovery services, case management, and overdose prevention.

Since its passage 16 years ago, Second Chance has supported states, local governments, tribal governments, and nonprofit organizations in their efforts to reduce recidivism. To date, Second Chance grants have reached more than 442,000 justice-involved individuals who participated in reentry services or parole and probation programs. West Virginia has received more than $5 million in funding through Second Chance grants.

From 2009 to 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice awarded over 1,300 Second Chance Act grants to states, local, and tribal governments, as well as reentry-focused community organizations. Second Chance grants have been administered to 871 agencies across 49 U.S. states, territories, and the District of Columbia.

The Second Chance Reauthorization Act of 2024 is endorsed by the following organizations: American Correctional Association, American Jail Association, American Parole and Probation Association, Catholic Charities USA, Correctional Leaders Association, Council of State Governments Justice Center, CPAC, Major County Sheriffs of America, National Alliance on Mental Illness, National Association of Counties, National Association of State Alcohol and Drug Abuse Directors, National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors, National District Attorneys Association, National League of Cities, Prison Fellowship, Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities, and U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

To read the full text of the bill, click here.