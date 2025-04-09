Capito Celebrates Coal Industry at the White House with President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) joined President Donald J. Trump at the White House as he signed Executive Orders to support the coal industry and unleash American energy. Senator Capito released the below statement following the event:

“Not only does coal keep the lights on in America, but it is an essential natural resource that allows us to ensure energy reliability and economic stability,” Senator Capito said. “The recent series of storms that caused thousands of power outages highlighted just how important it is that we have access to affordable and reliable energy sources like coal. As it has done time and time again, coal proved to be exactly what we needed to power the country, demonstrating its importance in keeping the lights on when other resources were unavailable. These Executive Orders are welcome news for our miners and the entire industry, and I am glad we have a president that recognizes the need to support them.”

More details on President Trump’s Executive Order reinvigorating the coal industry can be found here.