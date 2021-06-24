Canaan Valley Resort the site of July 1 Guinness World Record attempt for world’s longest slip & slide

Release from Canaan Valley Resort

DAVIS, W.Va. – On Thursday, July 1st, Canaan Valley Resort will be the host site for Natural Light Beer’s attempt to break the record for the world’s longest slip and slide. The slide will be located on the road leading from Route 32 to the ski area’s Bear Paw Lodge.

The slip and slide will be onsite for one day only – July 1st. One hundred fans in attendance will be able to take a ride on the slip and slide on a first come, first serve basis between 12-4pm and all riders must be age 21 or older. The line for a chance to ride the slip and slide will begin at 11am.

For those who want to come and watch history being made, there will be a fan area with a view of the 2,021-foot wonder.

“This is an awesome way to kick off Independence Day Weekend and we are excited to be a part of a Guinness World Record,’ said Sam England, Canaan Valley Resort General Manager. “Folks should come out to watch, and the first 100 guests may get a chance to ride the slide!”

England noted that the current world record was set in 2015 and is held by the country of Jordan with a slip and slide length of 2,007 feet. Natural Light is building a 2,021-foot slip and slide with the goal of bringing the honor back to the United States.

Natural Light is offering one fan (age 21 or older) the chance to be among the first to go down the slip and slide and help “Natty” bring home the world record to America. Not only will they be a part of history, but they will win a year’s worth of Natural Light beer and get to bring three friends along with them to the record-breaking celebration at Canaan Valley Resort. For those interested in the chance to help bring this world record back to the USA, use #NattySlide and #Sweepstakes on social media to be in the running. The offer is open between June 22-27.

The Natural Light Guinness world record slip and slide attempt will kick off Canaan Valley Resort’s Windfest Weekend (July 2-4). The event features kite building/flying workshops and demonstrations, a performance by the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, a guided nature hike and outdoor adventure for the whole family.

For additional information, or to make reservations, contact the resort at 1-800-622-4121 or visit the website at www.CanaanResort.com.

# # #

Canaan Valley Resort is a four seasons destination with a wide array of adventures and a variety of guest rooms and cabins. On-site activities include an 18-hole championship golf course, scenic chairlift rides, sporting clay shooting range, hiking, and biking trails, bike rentals, miniature golf, Euro-bungy/climbing wall, and indoor/outdoor pools.

Canaan Valley Resort is situated in northeast West Virginia approximately 2½ hours from Washington, D.C., three hours from Pittsburgh and 2¾ hours from Charleston, W.Va.

Canaan Valley Resort is owned by the state of West Virginia and managed by Sioux Falls, S.D.-based U.S. Hotels and Resort Management, Inc., which operates hotels, resorts, state park lodges, golf courses and restaurants in 13 states throughout the West and Midwest.

For more information, visit the website or call 1-800-622-4121. Travelers can connect with Canaan Valley Resort on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and by signing up for special email offers and a blog.