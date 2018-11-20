Canaan Valley Resort opening tubing, skating park for Thanksgiving weekend

Release from West Virginia State Parks:

DAVIS, W.Va. – Canaan Valley Resort State Park is starting the winter season early this year by opening its tubing and ice skating areas during the Thanksgiving weekend on Nov. 22-25.

“We’re excited to be opening our snow park for a weekend of Thanksgiving family fun,” said Steve Drumheller, general manager at Canaan Valley Resort. “After a day of tubing and skating, we invite our guests to spend the night at our beautiful lodge. It’s a great place to relax for a few days during the holiday break, enjoy a delicious meal and reconnect with loved ones.”

The resort’s 1,200 feet long tube run is the longest in the Mid-Atlantic and features a “magic carpet” lift that zips riders back to the top of the hill. The tubing park will be open 4:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 22; 2-4 p.m., 4:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov.23, and Saturday, Nov. 24; and 8-10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 25. The outdoor covered skating rink will be open each day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. After the last session on Nov. 25, the tubing and skating park will be open on weekends until the opening of Canaan Valley Resort’s ski areas in mid-December.

Canaan Valley’s high elevation in the Allegheny Mountain makes a perfect climate for snow sports. The resort, which has 160 rooms and 23 cabins, is a world-class, four-season vacation destination and offers many seasonal and family-friendly activities and dining options. To learn more about lodging specials and deals and to make a reservation, visit www.canaanresort.com or call 304-866-4121.

Canaan Valley Resort State Park visitors also are invited to send digital photos of their winter festivities to CommerceSocialMedia@wv.gov. Select photos will be shared on the West Virginia State Parks Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Related social media hashtag: #wvstateparks