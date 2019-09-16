Campaign Updates: W.Va. gubernatorial candidate Thrasher opposes White appointment with WVDOT

Release from the Thrasher Campaign:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Republican candidate for governor Woody Thrasher has called on the Senate Confirmations Committee to reject Byrd White’s confirmation as Secretary of Transportation or as Commissioner of Highways.

A recent poll shows just how overwhelmingly unhappy most drivers are with the lack of progress in repairing state roads. Three in four West Virginia voters are unhappy with roads in their communities, according to the West Virginia Poll.



“Mr. White, while a fine gentleman, lacks the basic qualifications to lead the Department of Transportation,” Thrasher said. “These positions require experience in highway planning, finance, construction, maintenance, management and supervision. He was not hired for his transportation experience. He was given two critical jobs and a hefty salary just because he’s a friend of Jim.



“The appointment shows this administration’s lack of understanding about our dire road issues or how to fix them. The citizens have spoken: they are sick of knee-jerk responses to real issues. West Virginians want solutions, not stunts.



“Three out of four folks see our road repairs as a failure. As a Professional Engineer, I am dismayed by the haphazard process being used to address our dilapidated highways system. The current response appears to be nothing more than panicked, short-term pothole repairs that will fail with the first freeze.



“It’s time to for a long-term, sustainable plan for our hard-working highways crews to truly fix the roads our citizens take to get them home safely every day.”