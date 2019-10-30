Campaign Update: WV gubernatorial candidate Thrasher details drug crisis plan

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

CLARKSBURG — Republican gubernatorial candidate Woody Thrasher has an aggressive plan for combating what he calls one of West Virginia’s most “significant” problems.

Thrasher’s plan to address the impacts of the drug crisis on the state and its people includes expanding treatment options, restructuring the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services and increasing the resources available to law enforcement officers.

Thrasher, who previously served as the Secretary of Commerce and is the co-founder of the Bridgeport-based engineering firm the Thrasher Group, said the drug crisis has taken an immeasurable toll on West Virginia communities and families.

“Like so many things in West Virginia, we have been remiss in not discussing it way, way sooner,” Thrasher said. “It has been around a long time — people just chose to ignore it because they didn’t have any potential solutions to it.” …

