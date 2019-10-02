Campaign Update: Republican Gubernatorial Candidate issues statement on September revenue surplus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Republican candidate for governor Woody Thrasher issued the following statement:



“September is the first month this fiscal year our revenues are greater than expenses, and those levels are lackluster at best. West Virginians can’t go on endless spending sprees when we see a slight surplus in the household budget, and the state’s budget should be no different.

“First-quarter collections show our state covered in red ink, which validates our desperate need for a full-time governor who comes to work, focuses on our state’s affairs and who understands the big picture of what these numbers truly mean for all of us.

“Jim Justice keeps talking about increased tax revenues, but he’s responsible for the runaway spending that will bankrupt us. If we are 5.4 percent ahead in collections, then we shouldn’t be in a deficit for the year. He can’t put lipstick on this pig – our state’s fiscal house is in trouble.”