CAMC Weight Loss Center Free Public Wellness Event — April 15

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The CAMC Weight Loss Center is hosting a Spring Fling: Addressing excess body weight and the path to health and wellness, a FREE community event to promote healthier lifestyles and support individuals on their weight loss journey.

Tuesday, April 15, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the CAMC Cancer Center, 3415 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston

FREE PARKING

Join the CAMC Weight Loss Center team at this community event as they explore evidence-based strategies for weight management, including nutrition, medications and bariatric surgery. Learn about the health risks of obesity and how proactive steps can improve wellness across the life span.

Children are welcome at this family-friendly event, where a pediatric physician will be available to discuss childhood overweight concerns with families.

Enjoy health screenings, door prizes and raffles, cooking demos, meal planning instructions and breakout sessions covering:

Surgical weight loss

Medical weight loss GLP-1 Diet and exercise management Very low-calorie diet

Nutrition and exercise Macros Yoga

Pediatric weight loss HealthyKids Wellness and weight management



Meet CAMC Weight Loss physicians Saad Ajmal, MD , Lea Famularcano, MD , Jodian Hemmings, DO, Kelly Ann Hager, MD , Waleed Butt, MD and Jamie Jeffrey, MD .

###

About Charleston Area Medical Center Health System: Established in 1972, CAMC is a nonprofit, 1,138-bed, regional referral center made up of seven hospitals CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Plateau Medical Center, CAMC Charleston Surgical Hospital, CAMC Teays Valley Hospital and CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital, CAMC Cancer Center (with three locations: Beckley, Charleston and Hurricane), the CAMC Institute for Academic Medicine and the CAMC Foundation. More than 1,500 providers are members of the medical staff of CAMC, which is also West Virginia’s premiere medical teaching facility, hosting, on any given day, more than 1,000 students in programs leading to degrees or certifications in health professions. For more information, visit camc.org .

About Vandalia Health

Vandalia Health, headquartered in Charleston, is a multi-state health system with locations across West Virginia as well as in Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Made up of CAMC Health System, Davis Health System and Mon Health System, Vandalia Health has 17 hospitals, over 220 ambulatory locations, more than 13,000 employees and more than 2,000 doctors and advanced practice providers. For more information or a map of locations visit vandaliahealth.org.