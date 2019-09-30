CAMC to terminate agreement with the Health Plan of WV

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Patients in the Kanawha Valley area who have health insurance coverage through West Virginia-based provider The Health Plan can expect to be informed soon that their coverage will not be accepted by Charleston Area Medical Center after the end of the year.

In July, executives with The Health Plan received a letter from Jeff Sandene, executive vice president and CFO of CAMC, telling them that the hospital system intends to terminate its Hospital Service Agreement with the provider effective Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.

The Health Plan will begin informing its members at the beginning of October, providing them enough time to evaluate their options and select another provider before the deadline, said James Pennington, president and CEO of The Health Plan.

The change will affect those who have The Health Plan as their private insurer, as well as those who have it as part of Medicare or Medicaid, in the Kanawha Valley. Health Plan officials say those clients will have to change to another company, with none of the other insurance providers being in-state. …

