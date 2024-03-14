CAMC to serve as official medical provider for upcoming national cycling event

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The streets of Charleston will be filled with cyclists in May. They won’t just be enjoying a leisurely ride along the river or stopping at restaurants, they’ll be competing for a chance to race in the Olympics this summer.

The USA Cycling Professional Road National Championships is USA Cycling’s premier annual road event and will serve as a qualifying event for the U.S. Olympic Team.

Charleston Area Medical Center’s doctors, nurses and other clinical professionals will be along the racecourses providing exclusive medical care to the riders.

Hundreds of cyclists, their teams and families will be in Charleston for various competitions May 14 – 19.

“CAMC has cared for the most critically injured patients in West Virginia for more than 52 years,” said Glenn Crotty, Jr, MD, CAMC President and CEO. “We are proud to serve as the official medical provider of USA Cycling during its events in Charleston.”

CAMC will staff a large medical center in downtown Charleston and several smaller care stations along the racecourses.

Additionally, CAMC doctors, nurses, medics and others will be a part of the caravan following riders during the races to provide necessary emergency care during the races.

“An event of this magnitude takes a lot of collaboration among willing partners. From the initial conversation, CAMC was eager to pitch in and help make these races a success. This speaks volumes about their feelings for our community. We’re grateful to have CAMC as our medical partner in 2024 and beyond, said Tim Brady, President/CEO of the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau.”

CAMC is a level one trauma center. Its emergency rooms have experience treating all the injuries and illnesses the riders may face, see nearly 95,000 patients including about 2,500 trauma patients each year.

About Vandalia Health

Vandalia Health is a multi-state health system with locations across West Virginia as well as in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Made up of CAMC Health System, Davis Health System and Mon Health System, Vandalia Health has 17 hospitals, over 190 ambulatory locations, more than 13,000 employees and more than 2,000 doctors and advanced practice providers. For more information or a map of locations visit vandaliahealth.org.

About Charleston Area Medical Center Health System: Established in 1972, CAMC is a nonprofit, 1,138-bed, regional referral center made up of seven hospitals CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Plateau Medical Center, CAMC Charleston Surgical Hospital, CAMC Teays Valley Hospital and CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital, CAMC Cancer Center (with three locations: Beckley, Charleston and Hurricane), the CAMC Institute for Academic Medicine and the CAMC Foundation. More than 1,500 providers are members of the medical staff of CAMC, which is also West Virginia’s premiere medical teaching facility, hosting, on any given day, more than 1,000 students in programs leading to degrees or certifications in health professions. For more information, visit camc.org.