CAMC Teays Valley Hospital breaks ground on expansion project

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — CAMC Teays Valley Hospital is making another investment in its community.

Work is beginning on a $45 million expansion project. This addition to the hospital is about 50,000 square feet and will include operating rooms, a vascular lab, endoscopy suites and pre and post procedures patient rooms on the first floor. The second level will have 20 private patient rooms.

When CAMC acquired Teays Valley Hospital nearly 20 years ago it made a commitment to bring specialists and specialty care to the valley as well as improve and expand services.

A celebration of that continued commitment was held April 24 at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital.

Over the years, not only has CAMC added specialists, but it has continued to upgrade equipment, expand primary care offices and opened the Teays Valley Outpatient Center with several specialties, lab and pharmacy all under one roof.