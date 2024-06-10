CAMC Foundation “Run for Your Life” to be held Saturday

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Colorectal cancer is West Virginia’s second leading cause of cancer related deaths. While approximately 90% of colorectal cancer cases occur in people over the age of 50, since the mid-1990s, the number of new cases of colorectal cancer in those under age 50 has increased by around 51%, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association.

On June 15, hundreds of people will run for their lives to raise money and awareness for colon cancer screening.

CAMC Foundation Run for Your Life 5-Mile Run/2.5-Mile Walk will be held at 8 a.m., Saturday, June 15 at Haddad Riverfront Park.

The course takes walkers and runners through downtown Charleston, up through Spring Hill Cemetery and back.

The race was created in 2004, to honor Jody Jividen, a longtime Charleston Daily Mail staffer who served as columnist, sports editor and city editor. Jividen died from colorectal cancer in 2002.

Money raised by the CAMC Foundation Run for Your Life always remains here in our state to benefit the health of our community, providing education and screening initiatives for colorectal cancer.