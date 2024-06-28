CAMC Foundation Advisory: The beach comes to Charleston on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Return to the islands this Saturday with the CAMC Foundation!

The CAMC Foundation is excited to host the CAMC Foundation Summer Luau to raise money for the patients and families cared for at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital.

Located on the campus of CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital, part of the proceeds support the CAMC Family Resource Center which offers services for concerns such as parenting, relationships, loss and crisis, depression, anxiety, substance use disorders, women’s issues and more.

Featuring an energizing 7-piece band, Polynesian entertainment complete with traditional fire dances, leis, tropical food and drink, this beach-casual, outdoor event is Saturday, June 29, 7 – 11 p.m., at The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences.

###

About CAMC Foundation

The CAMC Foundation is the fundraising organization for the CAMC Health System. The foundation works with donors to secure current and future financial support that helps improve the health of the people in West Virginia. In 2023, the foundation provided more than $6.5 million in grants to support patients, families, CAMC employees, and programs and services at CAMC. Funding was awarded to nursing student educational assistance, CAMC Institute of Academic Medicine, CAMC Center for Learning and Research, along with support of infants and children, new technology, adult and pediatric cancer care, and many more. For more information, visit camcfoundation.org.

About Vandalia Health

Vandalia Health, headquartered in Charleston, is a multi-state health system with locations across West Virginia as well as in Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Made up of CAMC Health System, Davis Health System and Mon Health System, Vandalia Health has 17 hospitals, over 190 ambulatory locations, more than 13,000 employees and more than 2,000 doctors and advanced practice providers. For more information or a map of locations visit vandaliahealth.org.