Cacapon Resort State Park, W.Va., has new mountain bike trails

By Tricia Lynn Strader, special to The Journal

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — The Cacapon Resort State Park Foundation has applied for a $150,000 Recreational Trails Fund Program grant from the West Virginia Department of Transportation to build bike trails at the park that can be used for recreation and competitions.

The grant requires a 30% match. The Foundation and mountain biking enthusiasts are seeking donations and funds from Morgan County. Since 2017, a few trails have been established by volunteers on which a competition already took place this past spring; and, more trails are being constructed.

“We have a group of 30 to 40 local mountain bikers in West Virginia and Virginia who have a passion for both the sport and this beautiful area in which we all live,” said mountain biking enthusiast Mark Hoyle. “In 2017, a group of us were getting ready to ride the trails and talking about how a big section of the trails we usually rode had been turned into a cross country course. This effectively cut off our access to the main trails we ride.” …

