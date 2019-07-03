Cabell Co., W.Va. Schools to roll out mobile feeding bus

By Bishop Nash for The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington, W.Va.



The Cabell County Board of Education office. Lori Wolfe/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A surplus school bus will soon be converted into Cabell County Schools’ first mobile summer feeding vehicle — delivering meals directly to students in their neighborhoods over the break — Superintendent of Schools Ryan Saxe said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.

The remodeled yellow bus is expected to begin serving students by the end of the summer, though no firm timetable has been set. The bus will become the latest part of the Cabell County Schools’ Summer Food Program, which serves well over 30,000 free meals each summer to students 18 years and younger.

Free lunches are served at 42 locations across Cabell County, including not only school cafeterias, but also in libraries, summer camps, churches, community centers and even a few private residences in every community in Cabell County. Most school cafeterias serve breakfast as well. …

