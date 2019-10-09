Buffalo Octoberfest celebrates W.Va. heritage, offers family fun

Free one-day festival set for 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Oct. 19

BUFFALO, W.Va. — The 32nd Annual Buffalo Octoberfest is on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“Come have some good old-fashioned family fun at one of the last outdoor fall festivals of the year! Experience one of the oldest and most historic towns on the Kanawha River. We are a community, a county, a region, a state that has much to offer. Celebrate your West Virginia pride, and show your family a great time! Come enjoy the day, and take advantage of the free parking, free admission, and many free activities,” Coulson said.

“This festival is held on the historic 5-acre grounds of the Buffalo Shopping Center, which once housed the largest General Store on this side of the Mississippi River and the second largest in the country. The location is off Route 62, next to the old Buffalo High School, a mile north of the Toyota plant in Buffalo, Putnam County,” said Jessica Coulson, event organizer.

“The Buffalo Octoberfest is full of free family fun activities for everyone to enjoy, from kids to seniors. This includes music, crafts, home-style food booths, apple butter making, specialty food trucks, living history actors, free petting zoo, antiques, flea market, free pony rides, games for kids, free kids’ inflatables and more! Whether you’re a crafter, vendor, music fan, parent, or child who is looking for fun, the Buffalo Octoberfest promises to serve your needs,” Coulson said.

All vendors, crafters, churches, clubs, organizations, and businesses are invited to set up a booth. For more information, directions, or to sign up for a $10 booth space, call 304-937-2747.



