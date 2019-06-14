Broadband expansion project moving in Randolph County, W.Va.

By BROOKE HINZMAN, The Inter-Mountain of Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — Broadband internet expansion began to lay its foundation in East Dailey this week.

During the most recent Randolph County Development Authority meeting, progress on the current broadband expansion project was discussed. The project would bring broadband internet access to outlying parts of the county.

“We currently have the East Dailey tower scheduled to start construction… I believe the equipment will be mobilized on Monday, and we’ll start digging the foundation for that tower on Tuesday,” said Robbie Morris, executive director of the Randolph County Development Authority. …

